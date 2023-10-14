“1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Addressed Under NDA Government”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that it wasn’t until the Narendra Modi-led NDA government assumed power in 2014 that any substantial action was taken to address the grievances of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Shah characterized these riots as having political motivations, emphasizing that the events of 1984 remain in the collective memory of any civilized society.

Amit Shah attended a commendation event organized by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, where he expressed his admiration for the Sikh community’s unwavering dedication. He commended their contribution to India, beginning with their fervent support for the nation’s freedom struggle and continuing with their valiant efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He underlined that a genuine Sikh exhibits unwavering commitment, especially when it involves making the ultimate sacrifice for their faith.

During his address, Shah also delved into the profound teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Teg Bahadur. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumental in instituting a 33% reservation for women in state legislatures and Parliament, a significant step toward promoting women-led development. Shah credited the Sikh community with setting the precedent for women’s empowerment, dating back to Mata Khivi’s langar, a practice that reflects the ethos of gender equality.

What else did Amit Shah say about Sikhs?

Amit Shah spoke passionately about the sacrifices made by the brave Sikh community during India’s fight for independence and their ongoing commitment to national security post-Independence. He lauded their pivotal role in shaping the history of the nation and their sacrifices for the greater good of society and humanity.

Shah also acknowledged the impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the Sikh community. He shared that through the CAA, many Sikhs who sought refuge from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan got Indian citizenship, thus expanding the inclusivity of the Indian nation. He affirmed the substantial contributions of the Sikh community to the country, society, and humanity as a whole.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Baldev Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Minorities Commission chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Tarlochan Singh, among others. The gathering celebrated the spirit of unity, acknowledgment, and appreciation for the Sikh community’s remarkable role in shaping the nation’s history and future, in addition to addressing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.