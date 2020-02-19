A married woman from Punjab has alleged she was abducted and raped at an underpass near a toll plaza on a national highway in Haryana’s Karnal district, police said, on Wednesday.

The police arrested the key accused, a roadside vendor who hails from Staundi village in Karnal, and his accomplice, based on her complaint, a police official at Madhuban police in Karnal district said.

The 19-year-old woman who is a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, has alleged that she went to use the toilet near a toll plaza on the National Highway in Karnal when she was abducted by the two men at knifepoint there.

According to the woman, she along with her husband were returning from Panipat late on Sunday night and had got off a bus at the toll plaza to meet a relative.

The woman’s husband was having tea at a roadside stall, while she went to use the washroom where the two men pointed knives at her and forced her to walk with them.

She alleged that the prime accused then raped her by the roadside near Kutail underpass, which is at a short distance from the toll plaza, while another accused, who hailed from Panipat, helped him in the crime, police said.

Both later fled the crime scene, the complainant alleged, Madhuban police station SHO, Inspector Tarsem Singh said.

The rape survivor had managed to reach back to her husband and the couple approached the Madhuban police after which an FIR was registered against the accused under the charges of abduction and rape.

Inspector said that the key accused was arrested on Monday and his accomplice on Tuesday.