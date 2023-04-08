19-year old succumbs to Covid-19 in HP

A 19-year old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

During a video conference with the Union Minister of Health, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil on Friday, apprised him about the current Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said that the active case in the state is 1933 and the positivity rate in the last one week is 6.6.

The state government ensuring regular tests is conducting around 5000 tests daily and the average testing rate as per population is higher throughout the country, he said.

The current hospital rate is 0.9 percent, he said, adding that there were sufficient beds available, supply of oxygen along with adequate number of ventilators available in the healthcare facilities throughout the state which can cater future needs in any exigency.

As there is no availability of Covid-19 vaccine throughout the state, the Health Minister urged the Union Minister Health for supply of vaccine to the state so that the precautionary dose can be administered to the public.

He further said that the state government was regularly monitoring the present situation and there is no need to panic, as sufficient resources were available with the state government.

The Health Minister urged the public to remain vigilant and advised them to follow Covid-19 protocol.

He said that the state government will ensure that Covid-19 coordination and review meetings at the state and district level will be conducted on a regular basis as per the directions by the Union Ministry of Health.

In Himachal Pradesh so far 51,43,811 persons have been tested for Covid-19, out of which 31,61,95 persons have tested positive till date and 4,198 have succumbed to the pandemic.