18th Lok Sabha world’s biggest celebration of democracy: Speaker Om Birla

After being elected Lok Sabha Speaker for the record second term, BJP MP Om Birla on Wednesday hailed the 18th Lok Sabha as the world’s largest celebration of democracy.

Addressing the House, Speaker Birla expressed his gratitude to more than 64 crore voters, who participated in the Lok Sabha elections, and to the people of the country.

“This 18th Lok Sabha is the world’s largest celebration of democracy. Despite other challenges, more than 64 crore voters participated in the elections with great enthusiasm. On behalf of the House, I express my gratitude to them and the people of the country,” he said.

Speaker Birla also thanked the Election Commission of India for conducting a fair and transparent elections and commended the poll panel’s efforts for ensuring and making efforts for even a single vote in remote areas.

Birla noted that the expectations and aspirations of the people have increased in the past decade and that it has become the responsibility of the members of the House to make collective efforts to fulfil them.

“The NDA government has been formed for the third consecutive term under the leadership of PM Modi. In the last decade, the expectations, hopes and aspirations of the people have increased. Therefore, it becomes our responsibility to make collective efforts to fulfil their expectations and aspirations in an effective manner…” he added.

Earlier in the day, Om Birla was elected the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He defeated Opposition’s candidate K Suresh in a rare election for the Speaker’s post.