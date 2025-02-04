Logo

# India

18 challans issued, Rs 2.54 lakh fine imposed for overloading in Haryana

A raid was conducted by Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij against overloaded vehicles on the Ambala-Naraingarh Highway after which action has been taken against 18 drivers, who have been fined Rs 2.54 lakh.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | February 4, 2025 4:11 pm

Giving information, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday that two drivers paid the challan on the spot after which their vehicles were released while the vehicles of remaining drivers have been seized.

Vij said a total fine of Rs 2.54 lakh has been imposed and this amount will be recovered from the drivers. During the surprise check Monday evening, irregularities were found in many vehicles and these vehicles were seized. As soon as the information about the raid was received, RTA Ambala and police teams reached the spot.

During the raid, the transport minister himself checked the documents of many drivers. The weight and size of the goods loaded in the trucks was also checked.

Vij said steps are always taken to ensure that overloaded vehicles do not run in the state and the drivers possess all the documents. He also instructed the departmental officers to conduct regular checks in this regard.

