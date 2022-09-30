17-years-old boy murdered by 5 schoolmates seeking revenge

In a shocking incident, five minor boys stabbed their 17-year-old schoolmate to death, to settle an old score, at Adarsh Nagar area of North West Delhi.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and all the five Child in Conflict with Law (CCLs) involved in the murder have been apprehended. Police have also recovered a button actuated knife used as a weapon in the offence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West Delhi, Usha Rangnani said a PCR call informing the incident was received at the police station on Thursday evening. A police team reached the spot, where a boy, drenched in blood, was found critically injured. His body was marked with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, identified as Deepanshu, a resident of Burari, Delhi, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had a quarrel with his schoolmates in the school. During the quarrel he had beaten one of the accused in the school.

Later to take revenge, all the accused caught hold of Deepanshu outside the school, while he was on his way to his home and murdered him.

Based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, the police team apprehended 5 CCLs involved in the crime from Azadpur area, within 2 hours of the incident.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.