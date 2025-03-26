17 MSME services notified under Right to Service Act in Haryana

The Haryana government has brought 17 services under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department within the ambit of the Right to Service Act, 2014, ensuring a defined timeline for their delivery.

Additionally, designated officers, first grievance redressal authorities, and second grievance redressal authorities have been notified to facilitate timely service delivery.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

The MSME services now covered under the Right to Service Act include Mandi Development Assistance, Testing Equipment Assistance Scheme, Credit Rating Scheme, Energy Audit Scheme, Assistance for Environmental Compliance, Credit-Linked Interest Subsidy Scheme, Safety Audit Scheme, Water Audit Scheme, Quality Certification Assistance Scheme, and Stamp Duty Refund Scheme.

The other services are Electricity Duty/Open Access Charge Exemption, Freight Assistance Grant Scheme, Interest Subsidy for MSMEs, Employment Generation Subsidy, Assistance for Technology Acquisition, Investment Subsidy on Value-Added Tax/State Goods and Services Tax, and Patent Registration Scheme.

For all these services and schemes, a timeline of 45 days has been set for the issuance of approval letters, seven days for sanction letters, and 14 days for disbursement, said an official statement issued on Wednesday.