17.35 lakh livestock vaccinated against LSD in Haryana

The Haryana government has vaccinated 17.35 lakh livestock against the lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Thanks to effective vaccination, the number of LSD affected animals in the state has also decreased, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday.

Now animals below the age of four months or those affected by this virus have been excluded from the vaccination drive because in either case, such cows cannot be vaccinated, he said.

The spokesperson said that Haryana got a stock of 20 lakh vaccine doses and the vaccination drive was swiftly carried out. The Animal Husbandry Department has also made arrangements for medicines for the safety of the disease-affected animals.

“As certain species of blood-sucking vectors like mosquitos, ticks, houseflies, etc., are the major factors behind the LSD outbreak, proper fogging is being ensured in all the gaushalas of the state so as to keep the animals safe from the attack of these vectors,” said the spokesperson.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also given an additional amount of Rs 7 lakh to each district for the procurement of the vaccine. He also directed all the officers and employees of the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure the administration of the vaccine at the earliest.

All the doctors working at 1042 veterinary hospitals of the state have completed the vaccination drive. Vaccination of all animals above four months of age is being done, added the spokesperson.