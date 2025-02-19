BSP leaders demand action against Udit Raj for remarks on Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) leaders have demanded action against Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj over his controversial statement on party supremo Mayawati.

BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has demanded immediate arrest of Udit Raj.

Advertisement

He warned that if action is not taken soon, the BSP workers would take to the streets in protest. During a press conference here on Monday, Udit Raj passed an intemperate remark on Mayawati. Ever since, BSP leaders are demanding strict action against the Congress leader. Earlier, party’s National Coordinator Akash Anand issued a 24 -hour ultimatum to the UP Police claiming a threat to the life of their leader Mayawati.

Advertisement

Now, Satish Chandra Mishra has come to the fore with a demand for an FIR and arrest. In a statement on Wednesday, he said Raj’s statement is not only against Mayawati but also an insult to the entire Bahujan society and Dalits.

Describing Congress as an anti-Dalit and anti-women, he said the party has always been against Dalits, an example of this was seen during the time of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The BSP leader also questioned the silence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on this issue. Mr Mishra said, “Akhilesh Yadav always talks of social justice, but is silent on this issue. It proves that he is indirectly supporting Raj’s statement”.

Attacking the BJP government, the BSP said if the UP Police do not register an FIR and arrest Udit Raj immediately, it would be clear that the BJP is with Congress.