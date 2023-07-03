Two iconic station buildings concept with modern architecture

Under the ambitious railway station redevelopment programmer of Indian Railways, Faridabad railway station of Northern Railway to be redeveloped to world class station. Total sanction cost of the Project is Rs. 261.97 Cr. Faridabad station major up gradation will provide world class facilities to railway passengers.

The planned Faridabad railway station will have two iconic station buildings with modern architecture on sides, integrating and serving a portion of the city on the two sides of the station. It will have segregation of departure and arrivals like airports. The station will also have multi- level car parking (MLCP) on both sides having the capacity of 250 four wheelers and 350 two wheelers parking facility. A wide well-equipped concourse connecting both side station buildings, having spacious waiting area, waiting lounge, retiring rooms, food court, shopping facility and other amenities will also be provided. For ticket booking reservation and other passenger related amenities, help desks will be provided for passenger’s convenience. Lifts and escalators facilities will make it disabled friendly station. Further, two nos. 12 m wide Foot over bridges (FOBs) will be constructed. MLCPs, FOBs and concourses will have interconnections to provide seamless movement. The station will provide integration with local transportation. The station will have features of smart building as well as green building and provide world class facilities.

At present, under the station redevelopment plan, master plan, circulation plan, station building, North Foot over Bridge and GAD of MLCP has already been approved and DVR is under approval. Design of North Foot over Bridge is under process while MLCP work is under progress.

Dismantling of railway quarters have already been completed while shifting of offices from present station building to temporarily built offices are under progress.

Faridabad station of Haryana is a major station for most of the trains travelling to and from Delhi and its redevelopment to be a world class station will give rail passengers a comfortable travel experience. Haryana to be redeveloped into a world class establishment.