On the completion of 9 Years, Modi Govt promises a developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed humility and gratitude as his government completed nine years in the service to the nation, and said, “We will keep working even harder to build a developed India.”

In a tweet, he said: “Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.”

The prime minister has shared the website link showcasing development journey under his government in the past nine years. He invited everyone to visit the website and witness how people have benefited from various Government schemes.

“9 years of unwavering dedication to the nation’s growth. I invite everyone to visit this site nm4.com/9yrsofseva to get a glimpse of our development journey. It also gives an opportunity to highlight how people have benefited from various Government schemes,” he said in another tweet.

He tweeted further: “Over the past 9 years, we have strived to uphold the dignity and enhance the livelihoods of India’s poorest. Through numerous initiatives we have transformed millions of lives. Our mission continues – to uplift every citizen and fulfill their dreams.”

Modi has shared articles on nine years of his government. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted: “Nine years of hope, aspiration and trust, writes Former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji”

The nine years of the Modi-led BJP Government were dedicated to bring about development which is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment of creating equity and opportunity for all citizens.

He brought the politics of development – Vikasvaad – into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.

A special feature of the Modi Government has been setting challenging targets, and achieving them before deadlines. This is seen across sectors whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19; recording the nation’s highest ever exports in history; in the digital revolution which is taking place across India; in achieving monumental targets for rural electrification and in building world class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households.

In the last nine years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity-Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. JAM Trinity is the key enabler of India’s transformed and well-developed digital landscape. It has removed intermediaries and permits direct transfer of benefits into an intended beneficiary’s bank account.

For a country to prosper, it is imperative that its infrastructure grows rapidly and the government under PM Modi’s dynamic leadership understands this. The completion of infrastructure projects that were delayed over decades, as well as starting and completion of new ones has been the cornerstone of this government’s developmental approach.

In stark contrast to the earlier piece-meal approach to development, the Modi government has brought in a culture of holistic development that leaves no one behind. The massive expansion of welfare coverage over the last nine years has motivated all Indians to dream big and aspire for greater achievements.

A robust rise in GST collections, increase in capital expenditure outlay, and record growth in exports are indicative of a vibrant and growing economy that has recovered from the effects of the pandemic. This is credited not only to the Modi government’s holistic approach to managing the economic fallout of the pandemic, but also to consistent efforts since 2014 to strengthen the economy.

In the last nine years, the Modi Government launched and implemented several welfare schemes to empower every Indian. The results of such irreversible empowerment can be seen in programmes like MUDRA Yojana and Stand Up India, which are creating a large pool of young entrepreneurs from marginalised groups. More than half of the 40 crore loans given under MUDRA have been given to SC/ST/OBC entrepreneurs.

A recent IMF paper has credited the Modi government for ending extreme poverty in the country. The Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) have also credited India with a reduction in all ten of its Multidimensional Poverty Indicators.

An integral element of PM Modi’s government has been the effort to recognize icons of social empowerment. For instance, to commemorate the sacrifices of brave tribal fighters for the country, the government declared 15 November of every year, Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s Jayanti as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. This kind of recognition builds pride among communities by highlighting their contribution to nation-building.

Giving the big numbers of the government’s achievements, an official paper said 48.27 crore Jan Dhan Accounts were opened, over three crore houses were built under PM Awas Yojana (Urban and Gramin), 29.75 crore people covered by PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, over Rs 25 lakh crore directly transferred into beneficiary bank accounts, 13.53 crore covered by PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 2.86 crores households electrified under Saubhagya, 37 crore Ayushmann Bharat Health Accounts created and 9.6 crore LPG connections provided under Ujjwala Yojana.

The government has extended income support with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, providing farmers with an assured cash transfer of Rs. 6,000 per year through Direct Benefit Transfer. During the Covid hit period of 2021-22, India’s foodgrain production touched a new record with estimates for 2022-23 indicating even higher production.

Indicating India’s rising stature in the world, total exports crossed $750 billion; India has provided new impetus to solve global issues through its G-20 presidency, extended help to more than 100 countries during the Covid pandemic through Vaccine Maitri, and took initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE and International Year of Millets.