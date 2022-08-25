PM to address Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon, check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 Thursday evening at 8 pm via video conferencing. He urged parents, teachers, and children to join today’s programme.

“At 8 PM this evening, I will address, via video conferencing, the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. This is a programme I always look forward to, as it offers a glimpse of India’s talented youngsters and showcases their remarkable problem-solving abilities”, tweeted PM Modi.

SIH 2022 is special due to various reasons. The participation is extensive, be it in terms of age or geography, and so are the issues covered in the Hackathon,” He added.

The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022 hardware will be hosted from 25 August to 29 and The Smart India Hackathon 2022 software from August 25 to 26. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is hosting the programme on Thursday centrally inaugurated by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

This year the junior category was introduced to create an environment of innovation and develop problem-solving attitudes among young guns at the school level.

More than 29,600 participations in SIH 2022

Under Azadi ka Amit Mahotsav a total of 29,600 participated in SIH 2022 through 75 nodal centers allotted by MoE. Of the total participants, 15,000 were students and mentors from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher education institutions in India.

476 problems, prize money up to Rs 1 lakh

This edition had around 476 problem statements received from 62 organizations giving a chance to win an amount of Rs one lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs one lakh, Rs 75000, and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.

Problems to solve in SIH 2022

SIH 2022 had a variety of problem-solving statements making students think out of the box. The participating students and mentors faced problems like Optical Character Recognition (OCR) of Temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari Scripts, IoT-enabled risk monitoring system in Cold Supply Chain for perishable food items, and High-resolution 3D model of terrain, infrastructure, and roads conditions in disaster struck areas, etc.

What is the Smart India Hackathon?

It is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide students a platform and promote the spirit of innovation, inculcate out-of-the-box thinking & develop problem-solving skills in India’s youth.

When it started

It was started in 2017 and successfully completed its four editions SIH 2017, SIH 2018, 2019, and SIH 2020, in which engineering students and young minds of India showcased their skills in problem-solving.

Who can participate

Smart India Hackathon is categorized into two categories ‘Junior and Senior’. In the former category school students from the 6th to 12th class can participate, while in the latter category regular students pursuing graduate, post-graduate or PhD can showcase their talent.