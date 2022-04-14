DMK to boycott Governor’s ‘at home reception’, over NEET face-off

In the NEET face-off between the ruling DMK and the Governor in Tamil Nadu, the former has decided to boycott the ‘at home’ reception organized by the Governor, R.N. Ravi as part of the ‘Tamil Puthanandu’ (Tamil New Year).

The decision came after the Health Minister, Ma.Subramanian, and Industries Minister, Thangam Thenarasu, met the Governor over the status of the second Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Ma. Subramanian said, “We have met the Governor and enquired on the status of the second bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET and forwarded to the Governor. He said that the bill was under consideration.”

“A unanimous resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly for a second time seeking exemption for the state from NEET and forwarded to the Governor. When we enquired about it he told us that the bill was under his consideration. In this situation, it would not be fair for us to participate in the ‘at home’ reception’,” industries minister Thenarasu, said while addressing the reporters.

DMK ally CPI(M) has already announced boycotting the event over the issue.