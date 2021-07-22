The protesting farmer leaders today said they would continue with their protests at Jantar Mantar till August 13, the day the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament comes to an end.

On Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave permission to the farmers’ demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the three Central farm laws on the condition that a maximum of 200 protesters will be allowed till August 9 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Today, the agitating farmers reached Jantar Mantar with elaborate arrangements and confirmed that over one lakh farmers are ready to join their protest in the heart of the national capital.

“We have selected a maximum of three persons from each farmer union. We are prepared to avoid any untoward incidents, like what happened on January 26. All the farmers will come to the protest site only in buses, and no personal vehicle is allowed. Moreover, all those attending the Kisan Sansad will have identity cards issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM),” said a protesting farmer.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume dialogue with the agitating farmers and make efforts to resolve their issues.

The chief minister made the plea, citing the heightened cross-border threat and increased drone and other terrorist activities by ISI-backed groups, including plans by Khalistani outfits to target certain farmer leaders,

Singh proposed to lead an all-party delegation from Punjab for discussions with the Prime Minister to find an amicable solution to the prolonged farmer agitation, which is threatening the social fabric of the state and impacting economic activities as well.

He reminded the immediate fears of the farmers, concerning hike in prices of fertilisers, especially phosphatic fertilisers, after October 31, 2021, are also required to be addressed, as nearly 60 per cent of DAP consumed in the state would be during November and December for the sowing of wheat, the letter read.