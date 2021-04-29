In an alarming incident, the security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Kulgam district.

“The area has been sealed and the bomb disposal squad has reached the spot to defuse the IED,” police said.

Police said security forces detected the IED near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Khudwani area.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir`s Shopian district last week.

When a joint team of the police and the army launched a search operation and cordoned off the area, a gunfight ensued with the terrorists in the Zeipora area.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

(With IANS inputs)