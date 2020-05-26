A massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi’s Tughlakabad area late on Monday night leaving at least 1500 shanties burnt and hundreds of occupants homeless. No casualty is reported so far.

The police and fire department reached the spot after receiving a call at round 12.30 am. 28 fire engines reached the spot and all the residents were rescued soon after, even as most of them were sleeping at that time, according to a fire department official.

The fire was brought under control at around 3.40 am.

“We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire,” Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East was quoted by newws agency ANI as saying.

“Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire,” he said.

After the cooling process gets over then only police can check for any damage and casualties, if any.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident, a fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram on Tuesday morning.

So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“A call about the fire was received at 8.34 am after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.