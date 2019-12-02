In a spate of the rape incidents, reported from all over India, this one comes from Uttar Pradesh, where a 14-year-old boy has been held for allegedly raping a minor girl aged six in Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place in Gola on Saturday evening when the victim was playing outside her house. On the pretext of offering her chocolates, the boy took her to the roof of his house where he sexually assaulted her.

SHO Gola police station DP Tiwari said, “The family of the accused is known to the girl and her family. We have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (Rape) and POCSO Act. The girl was sent for medical examination and the report has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted by the accused. Doctor also confirmed that her condition was stable. Since the accused is a minor, he will be sent to juvenile home after the formalities are completed.”

According to another senior police official,”The accused used to watch pornographic content on his phone which possibly led to him committing this crime.”