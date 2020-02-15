The doctors of Rishikesh based All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducted a successful surgery of a boy who had sustained a pellet injury in a bizarre incident in district Tehri recently.

Fourteen pellets were removed from the face of the boy after a four-hour-long operation. Twelve-year-old Mahesh was playing cricket with other friends at village Bheti on 13 February. The boy entered a house, located near the playfield; to collect the ball when an angry villager opened fire at the kid.

According to reports, Ramlal was consuming liquor with his friend at Bheti and the cricket ball hit him, making him angry. As Mahesh came to fetch the ball, the annoyed villager fired with his loaded gun. Accused Ramlal and Vijay Kandari were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

The injured kid was rushed to the community health center Baleshwar where he was provided first-aid from where he was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh. Maxillofacial surgeon Dr Ashi Chug and others performed the complicated operation. The boy was shifted to the ward after the operation.