14 killed in UP in rain-related incidents

Fourteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, even as the Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Badaun and Yamuna above danger level at Mavi in Muzaffarnagar.

Seven people died after lightning struck them, four drowned and three were killed in other related incidents, said the Relief Commissioner.

River Sharda was flowing near the danger mark at Paliyakala in Lakhimpur Kheri district, according to the Irrigation department.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, more than normal rainfall was recorded in many districts.

Sambhal, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Unnao, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Kasganj and Meerut saw more than 30 mm of rainfall. The state received 199.7 mm of rainfall so far, which was 114 per cent of the average.

Excess rainfall was recorded in 18 districts, more than normal rainfall in 15 districts, normal rainfall in 19 districts, deficient rainfall in 18 districts and extremely deficient rainfall in five districts.

In Meerut, 15 villages have been inundated after erosion in the Kar Sewa embankment on Thursday.

As many as 104 villages and 13 urban localities of Saharanpur, 25 villages of Shamli, six villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar, one village of Baghpat and 12 villages of Muzaffarnagar were affected by floods.

A total of 3,763 people in Saharanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar had been shifted to flood shelters.