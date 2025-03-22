13th edition of India-Italy Military Cooperation Group meeting concludes in Rome

The 13th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting successfully concluded in Rome, Italy. The two-day event was co-chaired by senior officials from both nations’ defence establishments.

Representing India, the meeting was led by the Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff IDC (A) from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS). On the Italian side, the Deputy Head of the Strategic Direction and Military Cooperation Division of the Italian Defence General Staff co-chaired the discussions.

The primary focus of the meeting was to identify new avenues for expanding bilateral military cooperation. Key agenda points included enhancing exchange programmes, capability development initiatives, and strengthening collaboration between the armed forces of both nations. The meeting also reviewed ongoing defence engagements, assessing their progress and exploring strategies to optimise future interactions.

The MCG serves as a crucial institutional mechanism for bolstering defence cooperation between India and Italy. By fostering stronger military-to-military engagements and strategic collaboration, the forum continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

The successful conclusion of the 13th MCG meeting reaffirms the commitment of both nations to deepen their military cooperation and explore new opportunities for joint initiatives in the defence sector.