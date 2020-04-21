As many as 125 families living near the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been asked to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after an individual there tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

According to news agency ANI, at least 125 families living near Gate no. 70 have been asked to remain in self-isolation in accordance with guidelines of the Union health ministry.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also confirmed the positive case that has emerged from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to reports, a sanitation worker’s daughter-in-law, who does not work at the Rashtrapati Bhavan but stays in the complex, had tested positive for Coronavirus. The woman’s mother had died of COVID-19 in her village recently and all of the family members had attended her funeral.

The family was sent on isolation at a government facility, but all them tested negative for the virus.

However, the daughter-in-law tested positive after her results came in on Monday following which all 125 houses in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex have been put under isolation.

Delhi is the second worst-hit state with 2,081 cases of Coronavirus and 47 deaths.

Among the total 47 deaths, over half – 25 – were of those aged 60 years or above.

The age category of those below 50 years has reported 10 deaths so far while those between 50 and 59 years have reported 12 deaths.

Among the total deaths, 39 people had other serious diseases as well.

The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 20 days.The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths.

So far, Delhi has made 84 containment zones across the city.