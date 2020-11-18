Twelve civilians, including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when terrorists tossed a grenade at security forces in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Reports said that terrorists hurled a grenade at a joint team of CRPF and J&K Police in a market place in Kakapora locality of Pulwama.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces cordoned the area and have launched a search operation for terrorists.

Terrorists were trying to create scare in the valley in view of the upcoming elections for local bodies. Grenades were lobbed at two places on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry has ordered deployment of 49 additional companies of CRPF for peaceful conduct of elections.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh is personally taking stock of security arrangements for the elections and deployment of security forces.