11th India-Italy Joint Defence Committee meeting focuses on closer defence collaboration

India and Italy held a dialogue aimed at further enhancing defence cooperation as a key pillar of strategic partnership between both the countries. The meeting took place between Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto during the former’s recent visit to Rome.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 11th India–Italy annual bilateral Joint Defence Committee meeting with his Italian counterpart and Secretary General of Defence Luisa Riccardi.

They discussed a wide range of issues related to defence, security, and industrial cooperation, including maritime cooperation and information-sharing arrangements between India and Italy, with an emphasis on the Trans Regional Maritime Network. The situation in the Red Sea and the Western Indian Ocean Region also came up during the discussions.

The Defence Secretary stressed closer defence collaboration, especially in technology and armament production, which is a priority area for India. He highlighted that the Government of India is proactively building an ecosystem for defence production and innovation within the country through conscious policy initiatives. India has developed a vibrant innovation and industrial ecosystem.

In his keynote address during the India–Italy Defence Industry Roundtable, the Defence Secretary shared his views on how the Indian defence industry has witnessed significant changes, particularly in the past few years through progressive reforms. He said that these reforms have been marked by the creation of a conducive environment for the growth of the Indian Industry through transparency, predictability, and ease of doing business.

An MoU was also signed between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD), marking a significant step towards fostering closer cooperation between the defence industries of both nations.