11 people killed, over a dozen injured in building collapse in Mustafabad

At least 11 people were killed and nearly a dozen injured as a four-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they were informed about the incident at around 03:02 AM. The building with some unauthorised construction belongs to one Tehsin, who also died in the collapse.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they were alerted about the incident at 02:50 AM, following which 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Initially, four people were buried under the debris, and several others were trapped and Immediately, the rescue operation was launched by the team to extricate the victims.

So far, 22 people have been rescued and shifted to the GTB Hospital, out of which 11 were declared brought dead by the attending team of doctors, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as the owner of the building, 60-year-old Tehsin, along with his wife Zeenat, his Son Chan and Daughter in law Chandani.

The others were identified as Danish (23M), Naved (17M), and Reshma (38F), Nazeem (30M), Tehsin (60M), Shahina (28F), Afreen (4F), Afan (2M), Ishaq (75M) and a six-year-old Anas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Raman Lamba told The Statesman that the rescue operation was completed in the evening which was carried out by Delhi Police, NDRF and DFS.

Moreover, Lamba added that an investigation into the matter is being launched including registration of FIR against the builder as the owner died in the incident in due course of time.

Notably, MCD in a statement stated that the property is located in an unauthorized colony characterized by a densely populated area with narrow lanes.

The structure was reported to be around 20 years old and was fully occupied, it added.

The field staff of the Maintenance, Building, and Sanitation Departments are currently engaged in clearing the debris from the site as well as surrounding properties to ensure safety and support rescue operations.

CCTV footage of the collapse had gone viral on social media in which the building is seen collapsing like placards.

The neighbours recalled the horror of the collapse stating that they felt that an earthquake had struck the city.

” Two men and two daughters-in-law stay here. The oldest daughter-in-law has three children, the second daughter-in-law has three children, right now we don’t know anything. They are nowhere to be seen,” told an eyewitness to a news agency.