At least 11 people were killed and several others injured in a road accident that took place on late Sunday night near Murtahandi in Koraput district, Odisha.

The vehicle, a pickup van carrying them overturned resulting in the casualties.

The incident took place on National Highway 326 near Murtahandi under Kotpad police limits, police said.

Around 35 people from Chhattisgarh had visited Sindhiguda village in the district to attend a mourning ritual in Kotpad. The accident took place when they were returning home.

According to the officials the death toll is most likely to go up since the condition of some of the injured passengers is critical.

The injured have been shifted to Jagadalpur hospital, informed V. Guntupalli, Koraput Superintendent of Police.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained as the rescue operation is underway, added a police official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident at Koraput, Odisha.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.”

(With agency inputs)