The 11 hotspot locations for Coronavirus in the region have been identified in Meerut while four locations in Saharanpur and three each in Bulandshahr and Shamli districts have also been identified as hotspots. These would be sealed from Wednesday midnight.

The District administration has identified 11 locations as hotspots for Coronavirus in the district that would be completely sealed barring entry of medical teams and police from Wednesday midnight.

These identified 11 locations in Meerut include individual houses falling under nine police stations of the district would be sealed as a follow-up of the decision of the state government to put an effective check on the increasing Coronavirus cases. So far, 36 Corona positive cases have been reported from the district of whom one had died.

The district administration of Meerut has released a list of these locations as hotspots where cases of COVID-19 were detected after March 27.

These identified hotspots include three mosques, two houses, two villages, one college and a few localities in the city area.

District authorities are in the process of sealing these areas where now only health workers and police would be allowed to enter. Essential commodities would be provided in these areas only through home delivery services, said the sources.

Besides, in Saharanpur, four locations have been identified as hotspots. Here the number of Corona positive cases is six whereas in Shamli and Bulandshahr districts three each hotspot have been declared. The number of Corona positive cases in Shamli is 12 of which one has been discharged on being cured while in Bulandshahr it is eight.

The identified hotspots in Meerut are:

1. Shastri Nagar sector 13

2. H.N. 287 Sarai Behleem

3. Humayun Nagar, Hakimuddin mosque to Jamunanagar Road.

4. 253, Harnamdas Road

5. B 65, Suryanagar

6. Madina Mosque, Azad Nagar

7. Arafat wali mosque, Mohalla Kalyan Singh, Mawana

8. Village Mahalka

9. Chappar Wali Mosque, Mohalla Munnalal, Mawana

10. AS Degree College, Mohalla Bada Mahadev, Mawana

11. Village Khiwai, Sardhana