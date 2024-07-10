108 kg gold smuggled from China seized on Ladakh border, two arrested

In a major haul, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized 108 kgs of gold worth several crores of rupees smuggled from China in Ladakh and arrested two persons in this connection.

An ITBP official on Wednesday identified the arrested accused as Tenzin Targy (40) and Tsering Chamba (69). Chinese food has been recovered from their possession.

Giving details about the seizure, an ITBP spokesman said on 9 July at around 1:30 pm, the 21st Battalion of the ITBP launched a Long Range Patrolling (LRP) in the border areas in the Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh of (in general area Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle and Zakla) to check infiltration and smuggling activities which are heightened around this season.

Advertisement

There were also some inputs of smuggling in the area near Sirigaple, Ladakh.

A team, headed by Deepak Bhatt, DC/GD consisting of 3 SOs and 17 others, reached the area of Sirigaple, 1 km away from the border around 1.20 pm, and came across two suspicious-looking persons with mules. The patrol party chased them down and took them to the camping area of the suspects. They tried to mislead the patrol party by saying they were collecting medicinal plants, but it found a huge quantity of gold and other items, the spokesman said.

The patrol party took both the suspects into custody and seized the items and left for the Tactical Headquarters at Koyul and reported the matter to Ajay Nirmalkar, Commandant 21 Battalion, ITBP on a satellite phone. He directed them to pre-wrap the precious metal and ensure safe custody of the suspects.

The matter has been reported to the higher-ups even as an investigation and action into it is in progress in coordination with sister organisations.

This patrol was planned by SHQ Srinagar, ITBP with the approval of headquarters NW Frontier, ITBP along with several other patrols simultaneously launched in the general area.

The spokesman said the seized items include 108 gold bars weighing 108.060 kg, 2 mobile phones, one binocular, Chinese food items (Lao Beijing, fragrant cake), a wonder torch, two ponies, and several other gadgets.

It may be mentioned here that the ITBP is authorised to carry out search and seizure by the Ministry of Home Affairs and also incorporated in the ITBP Act to exercise the powers of Customs on the border to keep a check on smuggling activities.

A joint interrogation of the suspects will be carried out by the civil police, IB, SB, customs, and ITBP. The seizure, along with the suspects, have been handed over to the Customs Department for further questioning and needful action as enshrined in the law, the spokesman added.