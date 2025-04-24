108 and 102 ambulances turn lifelines in UP

Uttar Pradesh’s health services have seen a remarkable transformation with emergency ambulance services emerging as truly a lifeline for millions.

Over the last eight years, the state-run 108, 102, and ALS ambulance services have provided timely emergency care to more than 13.26 crore patients including pregnant women and newborns, helping save countless lives in critical moments.

The consistent and quick response of these ambulances has led to a significant drop in maternal and infant mortality rates across the state. Notably, the response time of the ambulance fleet has also seen notable improvement, ensuring patients receive medical assistance when it matters most.

Dr. Pinky Jowel, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), on Thursday, shared that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, 4,845 ambulances are currently operating across Uttar Pradesh for emergency services, serious patients, pregnant women, and newborns. These include 2,270 under the 102 service, 375 under ALS (Advanced Life Support), and 2,200 under the 108 Emergency Medical Transport Service.

In the last eight years, the 108 ambulance service has helped over 3.57 crore (3,57,24,745) people in emergencies. One of the biggest achievements has been the reduction in average response time from 28.12 minutes in 2014 to just 7.25 minutes in 2025.

The 102 ambulance service, dedicated to pregnant women and newborns, has helped over 9.62 crore (9,62,48,151) patients in the same period. Its response time has also improved from 19.10 minutes in 2014 to 6.58 minutes in 2025.

These improvements have played a major role in reducing maternal and infant mortality in the state. According to the Sample Registration Survey (SRS), the maternal mortality rate dropped from 216 per lakh (2015–17) to 167 per lakh (2018–20). Similarly, the infant mortality rate decreased from 23 per 1,000 in 2016 to 21 per 1,000 in 2022.

The mission director stated that the government conducts the SRS (Sample Registration Survey) every two years. However, the report for the survey conducted after 2020 has not yet been released. She mentioned that based on the previous survey results and the improved performance of the 102 ambulance service, it is certain that the upcoming report will show a further reduction in mortality rates.

The ALS ambulance service has benefited over 7.14 lakh (7,14,552) critical patients, and recently, the chief minister added 125 new ALS ambulances to the fleet. Its response time has also seen major progress, improving from 30 minutes in 2014 to 6.31 minutes by 2025.

To ensure efficiency in the services, the UP government has integrated real-time monitoring technology, which tracks the location of the ambulance and response times live. This allows for quick action in case of any delays. These services have become a vital support system for the people of Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to making healthcare accessible and saving lives with speed and precision.