The situation due to deadly coronavirus in Bengaluru doesn’t seem to be under control as the police and health officials stamped about 10,000 people on home quarantine in the last two days, an official said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, BH Anil Kumar, civic body commissioner said, “BBMP and Bengaluru police completed stamping of 10,000 people on home quarantine by deploying 600 teams in the last two days.”

Another team of 500 officials will stamp another 10,000 people on Tuesday, led by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner Ravi Kumar Surpur and deputy commissioner of police Isha Pant, he further said.

BBMP & @BlrCityPolice completed stamping of 10,000 passengers on Home Quarantine by deploying 600 teams in the last 2 days. Tomorrow, 500 teams under Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, Spl Commissioner, Projects & Health & DCP @isha_pant will stamp 10,000 persons. Tks to @CPBlr.#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/bm4dTVRoOJ — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) March 23, 2020

Amid the ongoing crisis, BBMP commissioner advised people to avoid visitors at home.

In another tweet, Kumar further told about another positive case of coronavirus. “A Singasandra resident who tested positive was shifted in an ambulance to an isolation hospital on Tuesday morning,” he tweeted.

“Bommanahalli officers immediately started cleaning the area and door to door surveillance to contain the spread of infection,” he told.