1,000 drones to assist Rajasthan farmers

The Rajasthan government will purchase 1,000 drones at Rs 40 crore to help the farmers spray pesticides in fields in a safe, effective and quick manner.

Officials claim that the technique will boost their income by decreasing the price of spraying in addition to protecting the crops from insects, flies, and locusts.

On Wednesday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a decision in this regard at a meeting to examine the state’s agriculture budget.

Drones will be made available to Farmer Producer Organizations and Village Service Cooperative Societies (FPOs). Additionally, farmers will receive instruction on how to fly and utilize drones.

The chief minister emphasized the need for farmers to get inexpensive access to new types of seeds in order to boost production and revenue. He also added that the government should recognize agricultural innovators.

He went on to say that showing out cutting-edge farming methods in well-known urban locations could inspire farmers.

