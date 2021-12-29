100% vaccination or Covid negative certificate must for parties in Goa: CM

In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that parties and events in the coastal state will only be allowed if guests either have 100 per cent vaccination or Covid negative certificates.

“100 percentage vaccination for parties and restaurants or possession of Covid negative certificate has been made mandatory. Else you will not be allowed to host an event,” Sawant told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also said that an order to the effect would be issued later on Wednesday.

Even as Covid cases crossed the three-figure mark on Tuesday, Sawant refused to impose curfew or restrictions, stating that his government did not want to impede the tourism business.

Tourist footfalls to the coastal state have peaked in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.