100% coverage under social schemes for workers urged

Cent per cent coverage under social security scheme for all building and other construction workers, and training of construction workers in safety measures were highlighted at the 16th BoCW ‘Monitoring Committee Meeting,’ chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Sumita Dawra, on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DG Labour Welfare, other senior officers of the Ministry, Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretaries/ Labour Commissioners, of States/UTs, Secretaries of BoCW Welfare Boards, Central Welfare Commissioners, besides representatives from National Health Authority, and Department of Financial Services.

More than 100 participants attended the meeting.

Important issues related to amendment to ‘Model Welfare Scheme’ for coverage of registered BoCW Workers under the central social security schemes such as PMJJBY/PMSBY/PM-JAY/PMSYM, construction of educational institutions/ schools from BoCW Cess Fund, BoCW data integration/on-boarding with eShram Portal, CAG Audit and Social Audit,data submission on BoCW MIS Portal, automatic transfer of benefits to BoCW, etc. were discussed during the meeting.

Secretary, Labour & Employment emphasised that the States/UTs take required steps for utilization of cess funds for extending coverage of social security to BoC workers.

It was noted that presently there are around 5.73 Cr workers registered with the BoCW Welfare Boards of various States & UTs across the country, and with the cumulative amount of balance funds available with the Boards as on 30th September 2024, there was ample availability of resources which may be judiciously utilised for the welfare of the BoC workers, duly focussing the uncovered population.

The Secretary highlighted the urgent need for BoCW Welfare Boards to diligently work for providing social security by strengthening registration machinery, API integration of data of BoCW Boards with eShram by all States/ UTs, extending social security benefits to ensure cent per cent coverage like health, insurance, accidental benefits for all workers, besides leveraging technology to enhance the functioning of the Welfare Boards.

Setting up of an effective grievance redressal mechanism, ensuring training of workers in safety measures and modern building techniques, timely payment of minimum wages, besides updation of data on the central MIS portal regarding coverage of BoCW under welfare schemes were emphasized.

During the meeting, Uttarakhand and Assam BOCW Welfare Boards highlighted the good practices of their respective Boards, as part of knowledge sharing.

The Secretary also participated in the meeting and made an intervention on eradication of Tuberculosis among the construction workers requesting the BoCW Welfare Boards to take part in intensifying the campaign of ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ organized by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. In this context, Secretary, M/o L&E requested all State/UT Governments to organise health screenings for BoC workers including migrant workers on campaign mode.