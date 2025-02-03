10 years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Palamu leads the way in gender equality and empowerment

Palamu district in Jharkhand has emerged as a standout example of success under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, which aims to tackle gender-based challenges and promote gender equality in rural communities.

As part of the nationwide celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the BBBP initiative, launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the district played a pivotal role in addressing critical issues such as gender inequality, child protection, and women’s rights.

Launched in 2015, the BBBP scheme has made significant strides in improving the education, safety, and well-being of young girls. As part of its ongoing efforts, over 70 programs were organized in Palamu district over a 100-day period, covering vital areas like education, health, child marriage prevention, and protection from gender-based violence.

The initiative garnered support from more than 370 government officials and community representatives, ultimately reaching nearly 2,000 beneficiaries across the district.

One of the key highlights of Palamu’s efforts was the Mission Shakti Week, which saw an overwhelming response, enrolling 280 beneficiaries. Educational programs, rallies, and street plays during this period captured widespread attention, reinforcing the community’s commitment to advancing girls’ education and ensuring their safety, a statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated .

In addition to traditional awareness methods, Palamu leveraged modern communication strategies such as social media campaigns and video content to spread messages on child protection and gender equality. This approach helped reach diverse groups across all demographics, ensuring that the importance of girls’ rights was communicated widely.

The success of Palamu’s initiatives is a testament to the district’s innovative approach, combining government action with grassroots community involvement. Volunteers played a crucial role by conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns, distributing gender equality materials, and organizing interactive community events. These efforts had an impressive reach, impacting 180,965 women and over 1,400 men, with the broader community actively participating in programs.