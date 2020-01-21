A huge fire broke out in market complex in Gujarat’s Surat city today morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted in a ten-storey building in Raghuveer Complex, a large textile market in Saroli area, and gutted several shops and there was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

Fire is now under control and cooling operation is underway. The fire brigade declared a ‘brigade call’ and deployed 60 fire tenders from across the city to douse the flames, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but according to fire officials a short circuit may be the reason for fire.

Loss of goods (textile fabric) worth crores have gutted in the fire.

According to the Times of India, the same building caught fire on January 8 as well following which a notice was issued by the the fire department for setting up of safety equipment in the building.