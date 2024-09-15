10 killed in building collapse in Meerut city

At least 10 members of a family were killed and five others critically injured when a three-storeyed 50-year old building collapsed in the Lohia Nagar area of the city, police said Sunday .

The city has been experiencing continuous rain for several days which led to the incident, family members said. In the incident, which took place on Saturday evening, 10 people, including women and five children, died while five were sent to hospital after they were rescued by NDRF and SDRF early Sunday morning .

Police said that the house belonged to one Nafisa where around 15 people of the family resided on the first , second and third floors while on the ground floor, the family, which ran a dairy, kept buffaloes and cattle.

SSP Vipin Tanda said here on Sunday that due to narrow streets, JCB and ambulance could not reach the spot and after much effort, the people buried under the debris were rescued by Sunday morning. Besides, heavy rains also hindered the rescue operations.

The deceased include Sajid (40), his daughter Sania (15), Simra (one and a half years), Saqib (11), Reeza (7), Nafisa alias Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisha (18), Aaliya (6) and Rimsa (five months).

The rescued and critically injured were Naeem (22), Nadeem (26),Saqib (20), Saina (38) and Sofian (6) .

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath CM has taken cognizance of the accident and directed the officials to reach the spot immediately. Also, the CM has asked to speed up the rescue operations.