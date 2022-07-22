10-day plantation drive launched by Army, Forest Dept in J&K 

A mega tree plantation drive was conducted on Friday under the aegis of Indian Army’s Northern Command by Shakargarh Brigade.

The 10-day plantation drive was flagged off at Garhi in Udhampur. The drive was a joint venture of the Indian Army and the Forest Department to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The plantation drive will continue till 31 July wherein a total 2022 saplings will be planted by the troops stationed at Garhi Cantt, Udhampur. Brigadier Ananjai Singh, Commander, Shakargarh Brigade led the event. Abhinav Ramyotra, Divisional Forest Officer Social Forestry, Udhampur and Mrs Shweta Jandial, Divisional Forest Officer, Udhampur supported the cause.

A large number of soldiers along with their families and school children participated in the event and took an oath to make India clean and green. This drive is not only a major boost to the improvement of our ecology, it also conveys a message to the nation that contribution to the improvement of the environment is the responsibility of all citizens. The campaign will go a long way in setting the pace for environment development, said a defence spokesman.