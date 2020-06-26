The security forces killed a terrorist on Friday, in an ongoing gun battle in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district, police said.

According to the officials the encounter is taking place in Chewa Ullar area of Tral, which began on Thursday evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, “So far 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow.”

In an earlier tweet police informed about the operation and said, “Encounter has started at Chewa Ular area of Tral Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

According to reports, a joint team of forces including the state police, Indian Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation, after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The encounter began after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces carrying out cordon and search operations which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, an official said.

In the ensuring gun battle till now one terrorist has been killed.

“One terrorist has been killed in the encounter and one AK 47 rifle has been recovered,” DG Police Dilbag Singh was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

Since the beginning of 2020, the security forces are regularly taking up joint cordon and search operations in the Kashmir valley. Till now more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated so far.

Earlier, a CRPF Head Constable Kale Sunil was killed during an encounter in which two terrorists were killed on Tuesday, in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.