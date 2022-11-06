Does Himachal Need Uniform Civil Code?

On Sunday, while the BJP announced its manifesto, the saffron party, out of 11, declared the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as its first promise, as shown in the “Sankalp Patra.” But does it matter in the context of the Himachal state, where over 95% of the people are Hindu, 2.18 % are Muslims, 1.16% are Sikhs, and 0.1% practise Christianity?

While reacting to this, Senior Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri referred to it as a “gimmick and fooling people ” before the Assembly elections. He said there is no point in UCC in the context of Himachal. Since the state is very law-abiding & peaceful state. It shows that BJP has given no preference to local and actual issues of the state.

This announcement aims to deceive innocent people who are struggling with unemployment, inflation, and several other issues as a result of government failure. The Center has the authority to put the Uniform Civil Code into effect. The BJP has held power at the national level for eight years and in states for five years. The announcement on the Uniform Civil Code does not make sense now, with one week left for the Assembly elections, if they want he continued.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

According to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), all religious communities in India would be subject to one legislation that would govern issues including marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. The law is mandated by Article 44 of the Constitution, which states that the state must work to establish a uniform civil code for its residents across the whole Indian subcontinent.