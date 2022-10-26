561 candidates to contest assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 561 candidates will enter the electoral fray as the last date for filing nominations ended on Tuesday for the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 755 nominations have been filed.

The filing of nominations started on 17 October.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on 27 October, while 29 October is the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

The 14th legislative Assembly elections are slated to be held on 12 November, and the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for 8 December.