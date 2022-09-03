Follow Us:
Five JD(U) MLAs merge with ruling BJP in Manipur

As per the statement issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

ANI | New Delhi | September 3, 2022 8:49 am

Five Janata Dal (United) JD(U) MLAs merged with the ruling party BJP on Friday, according to a statement from Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

As per the statement issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution. These names include Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10.

