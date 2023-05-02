World Asthma Day: Treating asthma with Ayurveda !

Asthma has been a major cause of concern for people of all ages around the world. With the increasing amount of allergens and rising air pollution in cities, it is no less than an ever-growing pandemic.

According to the WHO, each year, roughly 262 million people suffer from asthma. It is a common non-communicable disease among children and most of the deaths occur in older adults. Approximately 45,55,000 deaths occurred due to asthma in 2019.

To treat asthma, different medications are provided to asthmatic patients which suppress the symptoms and in major cases inhaler is the last option. Modern science is still working on the pretreatment treatment, but Ayurveda has its own theory to treat asthma permanently.

Asthma is also known as “Tamak-Shvasa” in ancient Ayurvedic science. It is caused due to the imbalance of the three doshas known as Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Hem Raj Gautam, former District Ayurvedic Officer, HP, the Tamak-Shwas is caused due to an increase in cough.

The main reason has come into contact with air containing dust, irritant gases, pollens, or smoke; using cold water, and residing in cold and damp places.

These factors can cause symptoms such as an increase in the undigested materials or toxins (ama), diarrhea, vomiting (Vamathu), poison (visa), anemia (pandu),fever (jvara).

Ayurvedic treatment

According to Ayurveda, text in (Sushruta Samhita) Virechana and Vamana are the two most common Panchakarma procedures for very effective ayurvedic treatment for asthma.

Vamana

Vamana herbs such as liquorice, sweet flag and emetic nuts were consumed by the patient. These herbs induce therapeutic vomiting that removes the imbalanced Dosha over the upper gastro-intestinal tract.

Virechana

The patient is made to consume herbal cleansing preparations that bring toxin elimination through the anal route to ensure the well-being of the patient.

Rasayana Therapy

After the Panchakarma treatments, patients are provided with oral medicines along with diet regulation. Rasayana therapy builds immunity, avoids recurrence, re-establishes the normal functioning of the body and helps to fight disease for a long time .

Ayurvedic remedies for asthma

Agastya Rasayana and Chyawanprash are well-known as effective herbal medicines for asthma treatment.

Chyawanprash is a rich source of Vitamin C. It is generally taken in doses of one teaspoonful thrice a day. It can be taken along with Sitopaladi Churna and honey for better results.

Agastya Rasayana is generally recommended if asthma causes constipation. Ayurvedic therapists recommend a combination of honey, black pepper and onion juice as an effective home remedy to relieve asthma.

Yoga and Pranayamas

All these can be effective against asthma but the best treatment for asthma is Yoga and Pranayamad. Here’s a list of yoga asanas for asthma and some pranayamas to help you counter asthma more effectively:

Nadi Shodhan pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing technique)

Kapal Bhati

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

Pavanamuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Badhakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

Poorvottanasana (Upward Plank Pose)

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)