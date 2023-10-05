Wildlife Photographer’s Exhibition Shines Light on Conservation

N Shiva Kumar, a wildlife photographer and the curator behind the captivating ‘Bountiful Biodiversity in Diminishing Denominations’ exhibition, emphasizes the vital importance of imparting knowledge and fostering awareness concerning wildlife conservation.

“It is crucial to educate and raise awareness about wildlife conservation, helping individuals realize its significance,” he says.

The exhibition, hosted at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society from September 29th to October 5th, commemorates this year’s Wildlife Week, observed from October 2nd to 8th. It illuminates lesser-known endangered species, with some already gaining recognition. These captivating photographs, captured by Kumar over the past decade, mark his third solo exhibition.

The showcase includes photographs of endangered species such as the Dancing Deer Sangai, Saru Crane, Hornbill, Caracal, Pink Flamingo, and more.

Hailing from Bangalore, Kumar has always held a deep fascination for animals. This passion ultimately led him to photography, transforming him into a dedicated wildlife photographer for the past three decades.

Advocating for increased attention from authorities and governments, Kumar stressed, “I want governments to prioritize nature and the environment.” He also underscored the importance of safeguarding and nurturing trees as vital habitats for animals.

To provide spectators with a more immersive experience, the photographs are presented on canvas instead of behind glass frames. Kumar explained the challenges of capturing animals in motion, often requiring multiple shots to select the perfect image.

During his addresses, Kumar urged people to preserve wildlife in its natural state, allowing it to thrive in an environment conducive to its growth. He also encouraged young individuals to choose visits to national parks over conventional hill stations, fostering a deeper connection to our diverse flora and fauna.