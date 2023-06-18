Who is Dr. Kamala Sohonie the Indian bio-chemist Google has doodled?

Today on June 18, Google is celebrating the 112th birth anniversary of Indian biochemist Dr. Kamala Sohonie by doodling her pictures in its logo. Dr Kamala Sohonie is recognised as India’s first woman Ph.D scholar in the STEM field and also an inspiration for Indian women who want to pursue their dreams and overcome gender bias. She achieved an extraordinary accomplishment at a time when Indian women were less represented in scientific domains.

She became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, she was also awarded the Rashtrapati Award for her work on Neera, an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar, which aimed to combat malnutrition. Additionally,

Dr. Kamala Sohonie’s Birth Place

Dr. Kamala Sohonie was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on June 18, 1911. Both her parents were chemists. Following in her father’s footsteps, she pursued chemistry and physics at Bombay University and graduated as the topper of her class in 1933.

Dr. Kamala Sohonie’s Education And Career

Although she encountered rigorous situations she was the first woman to be seated in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Dr. Sohonie proved her competence and was authorized to do her research in IISc. The director of IISc questioned the abilities of women in science but she impressed the director so much that IISc started accepting more women into their program.

Over the next few years, Sohonie studied various proteins found in legumes and concluded that they enhanced nutrition in children. In 1936, she published her thesis on this subject and obtained her master’s degree.

Dr. Kamala Sohonie’s Foreign Studies And Ph.D

In 1937, Dr. Sohonie earned a research scholarship at Cambridge University. She conducted research and discovered that Cytochrome C, an enzyme crucial for energy generation, was present in all plant cells. In a mere 14 months, she completed her thesis on this subject and acquired her Ph.D.

Dr. Kamala Sohonie’s Efforts Against Malnutrition In India

Upon returning to India, Dr Sohonie proceeded with her studies on the benefits of specific foods and contributed to the development of an inexpensive dietary supplement made from palm nectar called Neera. This nutritious drink is a good source of Vitamin C and has been proven to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.