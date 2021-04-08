Uber today announced its support for the third phase of India’s vaccination drive with free rides worth Rs 1.5 crores for the residents of Delhi (NCR).

Uber’s Rs 1.5 crores support package for the Government of Delhi is a part of its recently announced pledge to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Governments and local NGOs with free rides worth Rs 10 crores across 34 Indian cities, including Delhi.

The free rides can be utilised by everyone eligible for vaccination, to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre. These free rides can be obtained through easily redeemable promo codes, making travel to authorised vaccination hubs easier and safer.

In addition to supporting the vaccination drive, these free rides will further boost earning opportunities for drivers on Uber’s platform during these challenging times.

Speaking about Uber’s efforts, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We feel privileged to support the Government of Delhi in its mission to vaccinate the citizens and rebuild the communities. Our efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safer and timely transport options for all, eligible for vaccination. As a part of our commitment to #MoveWhatMatters globally, we will continue to support vaccination drives so that affected communities can quickly recover from the pandemic and rebuild their lives.”

Steps to Claim Uber Free Rides: