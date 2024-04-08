Todywalla Auctions exhibits antique art pieces in latest offering

Todywalla Auctions, which is best known for its legacy and pioneers in numismatics for over 50 years, is set to host yet another auction on April 16 at the Rendezvous Taj Mahal in Mumbai.

The items that will be up for auction include the masterful depiction of Diwali painted by Muhammad Afzal in the early 18th century, and 11th century Pala and Vishnu Steele in perfect condition. Several Mughal paintings and Pahari paintings will also be put up for sale.

The famous painting from the Ramayana, where Lord Ram is seen defeating Ravana on the battlefield, is also expected to grab much attention.

The Todywalla Auctions has conducted over 200 successful auctions in various categories, with the latest auction of classic Indian art and antiques will be their third.

The auction is replete with sculptures from different corners of the country and some repatriated from Europe, from 1200-year-old stone sculptures to 300-year-old bronze pieces of different gods and goddesses. From ornate silver jugs to tea sets and centrepieces, and polychrome wooden figures to colorful textiles. Buying a piece of antiquity is akin to holding a piece of culture that we hope our future generations will appreciate as they continuously grow in value, according to a release by the auction house.

Interested bidders can go to the official website of the House of Todywalla and register themselves before the auction and the bidding is set to take place in online mode.

Antique enthusiasts can pay a visit at the Bikaner House, India Gate, New Delhi (5th April–9th April) and Om Chamber, Mumbai (10th March–15th April) for seeing the exhibits.