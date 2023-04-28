Today is World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The day is observed every year on April 28 to promote a safe, healthy, and decent work environment at the workplace.

The theme for this year’s celebration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work is “Workplace Mental Health: A Priority for All.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus on the importance of mental health at work. As many people have shifted to remote work, the lines between work and personal life have blurred, resulting in increased stress and anxiety. Therefore, this year’s theme aims at raising awareness about the impact of mental health on workers and the need to create supportive and inclusive work environments.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that 2.78 million workers die each year from work-related accidents and illnesses. This highlights the need for employers to prioritise workplace safety and health. The ILO, in collaboration with various partners, launched a global campaign to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases, especially among young workers.

In his message for the day, Director-General of the ILO Guy Ryder emphasised the need for action to improve mental health in the workplace. He noted that “mental health is not a luxury or an optional extra but an essential component of the well-being of individuals, organizations, and society as a whole.”

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work serves as a reminder to all employers and employees of the importance of promoting safe and healthy workplaces. It is an opportunity to renew the commitment to protecting the rights of workers and ensuring that their work environments are free from hazards and risks that may impact their physical and mental health.