Survey reveals digital health care gaining momentum in India

According to a research study conducted by Kantar and commissioned by Medix Global digital healthcare, and using an App to seek medical advice and treatment, is rapidly gaining momentum in India, triggered by the health-related concerns and social distancing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 percent of Indians are worried about themselves or family members being diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, or diabetes in the future. As a result, 82 percent of the respondents have undergone regular check-ups for prevention and early detection of such diseases.

The study focuses on the insights of 1,000 Indian health insurance policy-holders, aged between 30 to 59 years, during June 2021. The survey reflects their current sentiment, changing perceptions, and future outlook towards health concerns, available health care services, and the increasing interest in digitized healthcare.

Eight in ten Indians believe that information about preventing diseases, provided by a general practitioner is sufficient. However, the study found that asking friends and family for recommendations on choosing a specialist was as important as consulting the general practitioner.

Taken from a cross-section of the Indian population’s health insurance policyholders, over 90 percent of the respondents claimed that the pandemic made them more likely to use digital health apps and teleconsultations in the future.

When asked what the ‘must-have’ features for a digital app were, the top three features the respondents said they would definitely use on a digital health application were: 1. a video call with a dedicated doctor/nurse (66 percent); 2. Assessing blood test results (65 percent); 3. and uploading, managing, and sharing medical records (62 percent).

“Two in three Indians have been using digital health apps and 88 percent of non-users are likely to use them in the future. That is a clear stamp of approval for digital health and the future of healthcare,” said Ms. Sigal Atzmon, Founder & CEO, Medix Global. “With the rise of remote and digitally enhanced care, people are more open to trying new technologies. They want faster, safer, and more affordable access to health services from the comfort of their own homes,” she added.

DIGITAL APP PRIORITY FEATURES

According to the study, three in five Indians are already using teleconsultation, while 93 percent of non-participants will likely use it in the future.

With respect to the sentiment on digital healthcare, the survey discovered:

64% of the respondents had taken part in teleconsultations in the past, while 93% of the remaining 36% non-participants were likely to use teleconsultations in the future

COVID-19 persuaded more than 90% of the respondents to use digital health apps in the future and to participate in teleconsultations.

For technologies related to cancer in particular, respondents were extremely likely to look for information (96%); if easily accessible, avail new technologies related to them (98%); and upgrade their policy to cover for such cancer-related tests (96%).

“The survey found that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Indians’ view towards digital health apps and teleconsultations. There is enormous demand for digital healthcare services and the pandemic represents a significant inflection point in the healthcare industry, and the need to prioritise digitisation,” added Atzmon.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE IN INDIA’S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

The results show that a majority (69 percent) of the respondents were more satisfied with India’s private health system than they are with the public health system (57 percent). More than 80 percent expressed confidence in a specialist’s explanation when understanding a condition, diagnosis, or treatment, and almost 90 percent said they felt comfortable speaking privately with specialists. The study also found that, of the 31 percent of respondents who were previously diagnosed with a serious medical condition, 92 percent of them sought a second opinion. Of those not diagnosed with a serious medical condition, a significantly higher proportion (93 percent) said they would seek a second medical opinion in the future. Among those not diagnosed, a significantly higher number (93 percent) said that they would seek a second medical opinion in the future.

The study surveyed Indians from diverse backgrounds in terms of income, age, and gender, with respondents from six cities – Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Commissioned by Medix Global, the Medix Medical Monitor Research survey was conducted by Kantar, a leading multinational market research firm, between June 7th to 25th 2021, and surveyed a cross-section of communities from Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Australia.