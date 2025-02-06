Sports commentator Vijayan Bala on his new book chronciling world’s greatest sporting events

The book “History and stars of the world’s greatest sporting event”, written by educationist and sports commentator Vijayan Bala, was launched on Tuesday.

The book, published by Wonder House Books, provides a comprehensive look of the iconic sports personalities who have shaped the world’s renowned sporting occasions.

While discussing, the author conveyed his ideology which guided him in writing this book. He said, “I thought why to restrict myself to India. I spent a lot of time brainstorming, then decided that I wil cover every Olympic highlight from 1896-2024 in the book. It will also have 82 stars whose profiles along with their Olympic records.

Padma Shri awardees and Olympic hockey icons Harbinder Singh and Ajitpal Singh also graced the event.

Anjali Aggarwal, a leading radiologist and also a former student of Vijayan Bala, was also present at the event.

Reminiscing about his Olympic debut in 1968 in Mexico, Ajitpal said, “Especially the match against West Germany. I remember how special it felt, given that we had lost their first game to New Zealand. The night before the German match, I struggled to sleep due to the pressure. Despite the formidable strength of the Germans, I was able to manage the pressure, marking the beginning of his Olympic journey.”

Harbinder also mentioned one of his favourite memories, highlighting his goal scored with a reverse flick from the top of the circle. It was a moment that stood out, adding to the significance of that match.

Bala has worked with Doordarshan and Akashvani, covering leading national and International cricket, hockey and football matches and tournaments, both in India and abroad.

His book will soon be released on online platforms.