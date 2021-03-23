Snapdeal, one of India’s leading value e-commerce marketplaces today announced the launch of its Holi store running offers with up to 70% off on festival essentials such as colours, water guns and pichkaris, inflatable pools, readymade food items like dry fruits and sweet packs.

The store is designed for easy shopping experience and lists products in three main categories including top sellers, party essentials and home care products. While offering an expanded range of products at multiple value price points, the e- store provides an experience similar to shopping in a local bazaar to its users.

“Given the upbeat mood of the nation on the back of the vaccine drive, for the first time since the pandemic perhaps, people are looking forward to celebrating cautiously with their loved ones. This year, Snapdeal’s Holi store is designed to include more fun and we have worked with local manufacturers and sellers to include a wide variety of items including waterproof speakers, Holi theme party items like hats, streamers, balloons and t-shirts, ” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal is also running discounted prices on protective covers for cars and furniture so that nothing comes in between its users and Holi fun. As Holi ushers in the summer season, apparel including kurtis, kidswear and men’s wear is now available at 60-70% discounted rate starting Rs 199. Additionally, users can avail additional discount of 25% Instant Discount to shoppers using IDBI credit cards with no minimum transaction limit.

Other items available on offer include a wide range of skincare essentials such as aloe vera gels, sunscreens and oils and home cleaning products like magic mops, window sprays, cleaning cloths, gloves and disposable bags.