Sangeeta Gupta on breaking stereotypes in her memoir ‘Sigma Woman’

The traditional image, or rather, the archetype of a government officer in our minds is very cliched — the type whose world revolves around the mundane 9 to 5 job. However, former IRS officer Sangeeta Gupta, with two of her works – the memoir “Sigma Woman” and the poetry collection, “Medusa and Other Poems”, is out to break this stereotype.

Gupta is a multi – talented artist, with her works in film, art, photography and poetry, all contributing to her ever expanding portfolio.

The very title of the memoir is one to think about – the word ‘Sigma’, which usually refers to a self – assured and independent man, has been reclaimed and reappropriated by a woman, as much a ‘sigma’ as any man who defines himself as such. The memoir chronicles Gupta’s entire life, from her childhood, where she faced a strict and distant father, to her current state as a retired government officer, a phase she calls her “second innings”. Peppered throughout are descriptions of her interactions with several stalwarts of Indian literature and influential beings from various countries.

The book is written in a somewhat amateurish manner, but strangely, this works to its advantage. The writing style which chronicles her upbringing as a hopeful and sheltered child to a weathered and hardened, but ultimately still hopeful adult evolves with her personal growth. The rereading of the novel displays her differences in opinions and outlooks as she grows up – the person she is at the beginning is starkly different from the person she blossoms into nearing the end.

One incident that aptly characterises the book was the episode of the author rescuing a domestic helper from her abusive employers. The very raw and unpolished style that could be dismissed as inept is what imbues the tale with heart.

The poetry collection, ‘Medusa’, is equally raw, with several poems reading like indented diary entries. One thing that stands out is the limited exposure given to the titular character. Medusa, the mythological figure, equal parts villain and victim, is, outside of two poems, of little significance in this collection named after her.

Among the poems, “We May” and “Trust the Process” stand out as exceptional.

The author, in the blurb of her memoir, claims that she is attempting to ‘just claim space’ for who she is – a just cause for any woman to embark on. Her poetry and autobiography are both heartening and soul – touching. The rest, as her poem says, doesn’t matter anyway.